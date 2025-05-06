Jane Street Group LLC Sells 470,879 Shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,250,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,879 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.07% of VanEck Vietnam ETF worth $14,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 726,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 405,899 shares in the last quarter. Bcwm LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,767,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 93,842 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 150,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,627,000.

VanEck Vietnam ETF Price Performance

BATS:VNM opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. VanEck Vietnam ETF has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $406.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78.

VanEck Vietnam ETF Profile

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

