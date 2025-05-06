Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in CEVA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CEVA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CEVA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

CEVA stock opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $636.48 million, a P/E ratio of -71.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.44.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.16). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis Silver sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $140,029.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,237.24. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

