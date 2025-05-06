Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,910 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,357,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474,374 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,238,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,171,000 after buying an additional 1,172,670 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in American Healthcare REIT by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,521,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,072,000 after buying an additional 422,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,145,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,964,000 after buying an additional 237,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

NYSE AHR opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.60.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -370.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AHR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

