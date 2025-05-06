Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ScanSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33.

Insider Activity

ScanSource Company Profile

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $75,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,424,880. This trade represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Stephen Jones sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $72,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,150.24. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,994 shares of company stock valued at $731,702. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

