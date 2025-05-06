Freestone Grove Partners LP Buys Shares of 11,690 Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTZ. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Utz Brands by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 555,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 97,767 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 56,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Utz Brands

In other Utz Brands news, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 496,038 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $6,646,909.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Brown purchased 5,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,173.08. The trade was a 7.99 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,920 shares of company stock worth $129,676. Corporate insiders own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen cut shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTZ

Utz Brands Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $352.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.