RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Stock Position Increased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $32,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in RPM International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in RPM International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of RPM stock opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.28 and a fifty-two week high of $141.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.59.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. RPM International’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RPM. StockNews.com cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on RPM International from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on RPM International from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on RPM International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.10.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

