Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,897 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $28,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY stock opened at $129.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $144.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.56.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.