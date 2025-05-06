Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $24.92 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,063 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $24,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $149,264,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,269,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,139,000 after acquiring an additional 708,645 shares during the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,777,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 801.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 270,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,144,000 after acquiring an additional 240,106 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,068.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 247,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,047,000 after acquiring an additional 226,335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average is $48.83. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $51.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

