SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Holdings Raised by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,446 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $24,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLDM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,683,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,630 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,357,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,698,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,003,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 311.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,871,000 after acquiring an additional 551,488 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GLDM opened at $65.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average is $56.54. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $45.35 and a 12 month high of $68.23.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

