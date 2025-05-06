Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 330,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $32,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $98.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $89.76 and a 1 year high of $108.79.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

