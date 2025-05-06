Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,753 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,146 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $23,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 863,899 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $124,548,000 after acquiring an additional 66,797 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 469 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 169,083 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Up 2.4 %

EA stock opened at $154.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EA. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Electronic Arts

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.65, for a total value of $218,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,156.45. The trade was a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,895,216.10. This trade represents a 11.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $3,056,270 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.