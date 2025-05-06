Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $28,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $397,657,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 267,004.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,623,000 after buying an additional 678,191 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,073,000 after buying an additional 652,619 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,103,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,875,000 after acquiring an additional 335,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,435,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of SDY opened at $131.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.12. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $119.83 and a twelve month high of $144.45.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Monster Beverage Stock: Short Report Risks vs Upside Potential
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Onsemi Stock Confirms Bottom, But What’s the Upside?
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- 3 Tech Leaders Announce Buybacks Totaling $85 Billion
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.