Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $28.07 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $28,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Booking by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Booking by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,191.12 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24. The company has a market capitalization of $169.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4,655.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4,830.86.

Booking Increases Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $20.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Barclays raised their price objective on Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $4,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,262.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.