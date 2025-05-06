Freestone Grove Partners LP Buys Shares of 12,501 ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 163,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,744. This represents a 56.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Shawver sold 50,002 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $615,024.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,255.80. This represents a 19.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,602 shares of company stock worth $1,311,041. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

SPRY opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 0.84. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $18.51.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $86.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPRY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

