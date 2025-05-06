Freestone Grove Partners LP Purchases Shares of 12,147 Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Portillo’s by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,652,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after acquiring an additional 737,049 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Portillo’s by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,102,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 641,273 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,590,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter worth $2,623,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,577,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTLO shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Portillo’s from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Portillo’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

Portillo’s stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Portillo’s Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $15.78.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Portillo’s’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

