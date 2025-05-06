10,445 Shares in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Bought by Freestone Grove Partners LP

Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLB. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 2,688.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 843.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Core Laboratories Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:CLB opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $564.94 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.99.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $123.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

