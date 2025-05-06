Freestone Grove Partners LP Buys Shares of 44,853 Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Geron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in Geron by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 17,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Geron during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GERN. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Geron from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

Geron Price Performance

NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. Geron Co. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $5.34.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $47.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.29 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 682.48% and a negative return on equity of 67.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geron Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

