Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.73.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $250.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $205.73 and a 12 month high of $427.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.42. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

