Comerica Bank Raises Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 25,615 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in LKQ by 618.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in LKQ by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 336,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,225,233.20. This represents a 4.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.99 per share, with a total value of $100,168.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 280,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,385,941.23. This represents a 0.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,750. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average is $39.14. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.09.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

