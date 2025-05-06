Comerica Bank Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $350.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.99. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $286.00 and a 1-year high of $386.44.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

