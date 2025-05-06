Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,411,000 after buying an additional 94,668 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4,104.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 76,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,712,000 after buying an additional 74,620 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,079,000 after buying an additional 66,861 shares during the period. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on FDS shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.90.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $433.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $433.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.91. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.69 and a twelve month high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,084.12. This trade represents a 89.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

