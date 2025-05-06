Comerica Bank Sells 4,220 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,105 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of SouthState worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSB has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup raised shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of SouthState from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SouthState from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $110.00 price target on SouthState in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.60.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In other SouthState news, Director G Stacy Smith acquired 3,100 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.60 per share, with a total value of $290,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,514.40. This represents a 9.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher bought 2,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.02 per share, with a total value of $250,018.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,481.78. This represents a 137.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SouthState Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $89.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.48 and its 200 day moving average is $98.34. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $70.68 and a 52 week high of $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

