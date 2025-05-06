BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,185,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,266,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,691 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,655,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,413,000 after purchasing an additional 898,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 992,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,781,000 after purchasing an additional 661,774 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BRBR. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.66.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 6th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at BellRing Brands

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 28,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total value of $2,188,320.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,110,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,370,407.64. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $239,814.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,218.68. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,828 shares of company stock valued at $16,917,365. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

