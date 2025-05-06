Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 554.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,097,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 929,713 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indaba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,000 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1,735.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,469,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 2,335,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $169.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.57.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

