Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stake Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,414 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,634,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,779,212,000 after buying an additional 65,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hubbell by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,826,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,920,000 after purchasing an additional 129,490 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,510,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,704,000 after buying an additional 92,954 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,347,000 after purchasing an additional 27,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,641,000 after purchasing an additional 29,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hubbell from $430.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.38.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $354.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $299.43 and a 1-year high of $481.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.80 and its 200-day moving average is $401.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 35.72%.

Hubbell announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total transaction of $452,865.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,462.62. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

