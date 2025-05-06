Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 403.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,063 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,650,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,441,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,441 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,210,000. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,801,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,577,000 after buying an additional 6,381,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,608,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,545,000 after buying an additional 1,725,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 17,346 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,824.12. The trade was a 12.17 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.01.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

