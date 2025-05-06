Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 693.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of ManpowerGroup worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 4,364.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 27,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 27,364 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 748,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,189,000 after buying an additional 191,901 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1,373.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 49,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.12. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $78.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.31.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $698.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.91%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.