Comerica Bank Buys 2,560 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $392,497,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2,838.3% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 18,160,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,644,000 after buying an additional 17,542,541 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,925,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,067,000 after buying an additional 6,342,185 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $108,480,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 426.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,885,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,300 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $21.24.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

