Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 75,307 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,307 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Crown by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Crown by 325.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,096,358. This trade represents a 4.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $97.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.24. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.84 and a 1-year high of $98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.45. Crown had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Crown from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Crown from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCK

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.