Uniphar (LON:UPR) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.46) and last traded at GBX 256.44 ($3.41), with a volume of 1024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 254 ($3.38).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniphar in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.
Uniphar Price Performance
Uniphar Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Uniphar’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. Uniphar’s payout ratio is 13.91%.
Uniphar Company Profile
Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland Uniphar plc is a diversified healthcare services business servicing the requirements of more than 200 multinational pharmaceutical and medical technology
manufacturers across three divisions – Commercial & Clinical, Product Access and Supply Chain & Retail. With a workforce of more than 2,000, the Group is active in Ireland, the UK and the Benelux.
