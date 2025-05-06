Uniphar (LON:UPR) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.46) and last traded at GBX 256.44 ($3.41), with a volume of 1024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 254 ($3.38).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniphar in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £798.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 229.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 200.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Uniphar’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. Uniphar’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland Uniphar plc is a diversified healthcare services business servicing the requirements of more than 200 multinational pharmaceutical and medical technology

manufacturers across three divisions – Commercial & Clinical, Product Access and Supply Chain & Retail. With a workforce of more than 2,000, the Group is active in Ireland, the UK and the Benelux.

