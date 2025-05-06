Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,051,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,144,000 after purchasing an additional 69,222 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after acquiring an additional 156,793 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,840,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $93,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.43. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

