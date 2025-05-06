Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 93.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Itron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In related news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $60,199.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,285.40. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Marshall Wright sold 317 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $29,449.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,233.20. The trade was a 3.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,037 shares of company stock worth $385,815. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Itron stock opened at $107.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.11 and a twelve month high of $124.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.50.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.22. Itron had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $607.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITRI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.36.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

