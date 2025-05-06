Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,226,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,090,000 after acquiring an additional 290,414 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,266 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 396,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 70,526 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 371,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 134,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 289,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after buying an additional 107,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Insider Activity at Simulations Plus

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $670,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,344,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,062,701.07. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $51.22. The stock has a market cap of $675.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

