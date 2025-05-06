Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 7,154 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 608,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,509,000 after purchasing an additional 103,257 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 491,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,307,000 after purchasing an additional 123,056 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1,330.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 32,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $147.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.81.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

Insider Activity

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $836,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,577.01. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $25,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,324.64. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKSI. Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.