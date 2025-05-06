Yelp (YELP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Yelp to post earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $353.48 million for the quarter. Yelp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $361.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.73 million. On average, analysts expect Yelp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Yelp Stock Performance

Yelp stock opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. Yelp has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $41.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,453,476.80. This trade represents a 3.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $36,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,512 shares in the company, valued at $8,122,426.08. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,727 shares of company stock worth $2,025,717 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YELP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

