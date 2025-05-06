Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 766 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Otter Tail worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,513,000 after acquiring an additional 96,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 91,516 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,288,000 after buying an additional 71,601 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Otter Tail by 359.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 55,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth about $3,982,000. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Stock Down 0.0 %

OTTR stock opened at $81.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.77. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $100.84.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $337.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

