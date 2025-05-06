Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $228.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.41%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $5.25 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

