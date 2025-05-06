Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,181.75. The trade was a 53.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $158,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,380. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,313 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,143 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.95.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.5 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $531.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.97, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $503.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $379.67 and a 12-month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

