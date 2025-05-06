Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases New Shares in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Baird R W cut CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stefano Pampalone sold 12,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $150,563.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 417,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,349.76. This represents a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerrit A. Marx sold 320,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $3,730,294.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,583.04. This represents a 46.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,097 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNH opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a current ratio of 13.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.63%.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

