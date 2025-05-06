Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 424.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,539,000 after buying an additional 61,376 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,853,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,790 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Genpact by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,203,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,771 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Genpact by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,848,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,288,000 after buying an additional 208,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,175,000 after buying an additional 133,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

G opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.78.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

In other Genpact news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $664,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,167,926.94. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

