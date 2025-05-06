Lido Advisors LLC Has $304,000 Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on OC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $215.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $212.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $321,947.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,490.95. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

NYSE OC opened at $144.41 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $123.41 and a 12-month high of $214.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.26 and its 200-day moving average is $169.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.70%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

