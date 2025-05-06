Meritage Hospitality Group (MHGU) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Meritage Hospitality Group to post earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter.

Meritage Hospitality Group Stock Up 8.4 %

OTCMKTS MHGU opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.10 million, a PE ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.02. Meritage Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Get Meritage Hospitality Group alerts:

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.