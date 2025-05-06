Meritage Hospitality Group (MHGU) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGUGet Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Meritage Hospitality Group to post earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS MHGU opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.10 million, a PE ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.02. Meritage Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

