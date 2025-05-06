Meritage Hospitality Group (MHGU) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Meritage Hospitality Group to post earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter.
Meritage Hospitality Group Stock Up 8.4 %
OTCMKTS MHGU opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.10 million, a PE ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.02. Meritage Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile
