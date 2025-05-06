YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect YPF Sociedad Anónima to post earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.25). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. On average, analysts expect YPF Sociedad Anónima to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

NYSE:YPF opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.89. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $47.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised YPF Sociedad Anónima to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.