Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,311 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,541,000 after buying an additional 10,132,168 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,087,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,089 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,258,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,154 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,426,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,395 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,348,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468,345 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The stock has a market cap of $152.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

