AQR Capital Management LLC Has $11.93 Million Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Watsco worth $11,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of WSO stock opened at $478.95 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.08 and a 1 year high of $571.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $494.16 and its 200-day moving average is $497.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $490.00 price target on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $475.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $480.83.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

