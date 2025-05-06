Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,007 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Visteon worth $11,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Visteon by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Visteon by 884.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visteon from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $80.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $65.10 and a 12-month high of $117.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average is $84.91.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.70. Visteon had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

