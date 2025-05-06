AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 242.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,028,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727,880 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $10,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of NU by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in NU by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. On average, analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

NU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.47.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

