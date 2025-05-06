Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 642,871 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 206,699 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Associated Banc worth $15,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $36,144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,066,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,798,000 after buying an additional 1,444,068 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 315.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 540,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 410,118 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 11,595.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 75,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Down 1.1 %

Associated Banc stock opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $28.18.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.86 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 106.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $71,004.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,897.35. This trade represents a 4.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $172,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,021.45. This represents a 12.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASB. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

