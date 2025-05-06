C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stake Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,984 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $11,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 237.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,306,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,018,000 after buying an additional 53,419 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,508.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $803,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,740.53. The trade was a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $499,593.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,765.60. This represents a 12.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $89.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.16 and a 52-week high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.