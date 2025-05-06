Energy Recovery (ERII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter. Energy Recovery has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.39 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, analysts expect Energy Recovery to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Energy Recovery Price Performance

Energy Recovery stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. Energy Recovery has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $20.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Recovery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Energy Recovery

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 50,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 693,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,326,593.88. The trade was a 6.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 21,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $330,666.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 111,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,300.78. This represents a 16.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Energy Recovery

(Get Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.